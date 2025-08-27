Multiple Fires Reported Tuesday in Leake County

Fire crews in Leake County responded to several blazes on Tuesday, August 27.

Reformation Volunteer Fire Department was first dispatched to a grass fire on Midway Road around 1:40 p.m.

Just over an hour later, the department responded again to an area nearby for a hay baler fire.

Both incidents were contained, and no injuries were reported.

At 8:20 p.m., Madden Volunteers and the Leake Correctional Fire Department were called to a woods fire on Hwy 488 near Jolly Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze without injuries.