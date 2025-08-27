Big Deals!
HomeLeakeMultiple Fires Reported Tuesday in Leake County

Multiple Fires Reported Tuesday in Leake County

by
SHARE NOW
Multiple Fires Reported Tuesday in Leake County

Fire crews in Leake County responded to several blazes on Tuesday, August 27.

Reformation Volunteer Fire Department was first dispatched to a grass fire on Midway Road around 1:40 p.m.

Just over an hour later, the department responded again to an area nearby for a hay baler fire.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Both incidents were contained, and no injuries were reported.

At 8:20 p.m., Madden Volunteers and the Leake Correctional Fire Department were called to a woods fire on Hwy 488 near Jolly Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze without injuries.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs, Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

Monday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Felony Drug Charges in Leake

Domestic Violence, Multiple DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake County

DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/64202/admit-one
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf