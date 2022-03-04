Home » Attala » Multiple Fleeing and Eluding, Felony Indictments, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

Multiple Fleeing and Eluding, Felony Indictments, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANDRE T FORTUNE, 46, of Carthage, Exhibiting a Weapon in a Threatening Manner, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $15,000.

 

TAYLOR B FURRH, 27, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

HEATHER D GOSS, 32, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

HANNA K GRIFFIN, 23, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

JAMES HARMON, 69, of Sallis, DUI – Test Refusal, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $900.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 x 2.

 

DARREL L JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

KRISTEN A MARODIS, 26, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KENDERICK K MORGAN, 29, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

QUINTESSA S NICKERSON, 32, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,400, $25,000, $1,000.

 

BILLY F ODOM, 49, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

COLE PINKSON, 22, of Vaiden, Felony Bad Check, Felony Forgery, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $10,000, $10,000, $15,000, $674.25, N/A.

