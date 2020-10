Multiple Grand Larceny and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba Arrests

JEBADIAH APPLEBY, 34, of Pontotoc, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

CANDACE LYNN BARTON, 31, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,500.

TYRONE COLLIER, 47, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

DONALD DEANGELO, 28, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, UPD. Bond $500.

JASON DALE GOSS, 43, of Union, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600.

PAYON HICKMAN, 47, of Meridian, DUI – 2nd Offense, Suspended Driver’s License, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $2,500, $800, $300, $800.

LONNIE GEORGE JOHNSON, 55, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

EMMETT JONES, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

JAMES MASSEY, 56, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $0, $6,000.

MARCUS MATLOCK, 41, of Carthage, DUI- 1st, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $400, $200.

KYLE MATTHEWS, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $1,000.

MILTON MAURY, 58, of Louisville, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ROBERT MITCHELL, 33, of Birmingham, Alabama, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEPHANIE JEANETTE PATTY, 28, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

BRYAN ROBERTSON, 42, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

CAREY CHANTANAE SCHULLER, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana – 3rd Offense, Hold for Investigations, MBN. Bond $20,000, $20,000, $0.

MATTHEW T SCOGGINS, 25, of Anniston, Alabama, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES NOLAN SMITH, 58, of Union, Grand Larceny, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $$15,000, $15,000, $600.

MICHAEL SHANE STRICKLAND, 48, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DERRICK K TAYLOR, 41, of Jackson, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

DANNY THOMAS, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY WARD, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fleeing Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $1,000, $1,000.

HENRY T WHITE, 51, of Union, Grand Larceny, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $15,000, $0.

CHANDELL L WILLIS, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000.