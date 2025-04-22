Big Deals!
Multiple Incidents Monday in Leake

by
Multiple Incidents Monday in Leake

Authorities responded to several incidents across Leake County on Monday, April 21.

Carthage Police were alerted to a situation on Cook St. at 9:25 a.m. where a caller reported their vehicle tires had been slashed and a weapon had been stolen.

At 2:20 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Reformation Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to Hwy 25 North near Richardson Rd. for a vehicle that wrecked and got stuck in the median. The driver of the vehicle freed themselves and left the scene before first responders arrived.

Just after 3 p.m., Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and the Carthage Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Line Rd. and Big Springs Rd. One person was transported to the hospital.

