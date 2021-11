Multiple Leake Academy football players have been named to the MAIS All-Star team.

Cole Arhtur (kicker) and Joseph Scott (defensive line) were named to the 4A-5A-6A White Team.

Cannon Parks (running back) and Nick Gomillion (linebacker) were named to the 4A-5A-6A Blue Team.

The Rebels will compete in the MAIS All-Star game on Friday, Dec. 3 at Jackson Prep in Flowood.

The complete rosters for all MAS All-Star teams can be seen HERE.