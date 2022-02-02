Multiple Murder Charges, Manslaughter, and Burglaries in Neshoba County

D’BIAS BARBER, 29, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

ENTONY BURNSIDE, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $10,000.

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 40, of Union, Disobeying a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

SARAH DAVIDSON-GIBBONS, 32, of Meridian, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

JACQUELINE DICKERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JENNIFER Q DUNN, 41, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

STEPHEN GLENN FRANKS, 47, of Meridian, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DREXTON GLADNEY, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory after the Fact, NCSO. Bond $0, DENIED.

JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 24, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

DAMONDRA JOHNSON, 15, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED, $0.

WILLIAM JONES, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600/

ZYKEUS VANTREZ MACON, 22, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0, $0, $0.

TYLER MARSHELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 2, Felony Escape. Bond $10,000 X 2, $5,000.

KENDARIOUS NEAL, 17, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory after the Fact, PPD. Bond DENIED, DENIED.

NATHAN NIX, 33, of Meridian, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JASON REED, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

MADISON SAVAGE, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Accessory after the Fact, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED.

KAYLA SKINNER, 19, of Newton, Manslaughter X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

BARBARA SMITH, 36, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

BRAXTON SULLIVAN, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

SAMUEL S VANCE, 49, of Carthage, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.