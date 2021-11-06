Multiple MVAs & Trespassing

7:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Lena Volunteer Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Drystone Road off of Highway 500 in Lena for a one-vehicle crash. A call came in reporting the vehicle was off of the roadway and overturned. No one was injured in the accident.

9:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Rosewood Road for a disturbance and trespassing.

5:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 East near the Highway 25 bridge. MS Highway Patrol dispatched to the accident. No one was injured.