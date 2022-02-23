Home » Attala » Multiple Prison Contraband and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Prison Contraband and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake



JEREMY BALL, 20, of Kosciusko, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $1,300, $1,100, $1,000.

 

ISAM BEECAMP, 44, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KELVIN BROWN, 36, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MISTY R BROWN, 37, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

PATRICIA CAIN, 36, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

AMY S COLLINS, 44, of Kosciusko, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, Improper Turn, LCSO.  Bond $40,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

KELLY N DAVIS, 38, of Starkville, DUI – Test Refusal, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ERICA DAWSON, 34, of Sallis, Burglary – B&E of a Dwelling X 2, Bond Surrender, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, N/A.

 

ROBERT EASTERLING, 29, of Lexington, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LARRY GENTRY, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD.  Bond $1,700, $1,100, $800.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

STEVEN C HUTCHISON, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

RYAN O JENKINS, 29, of Carthage, Trespassing, Possession of Marijuana, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

CHRISTINA KIMBLE, 55, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

ALEXSANDRA A KINSLOW, 25, of Carthage, Trespassing, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

 

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

