Multiple Reports of Dangerous Road Incidents In Leake County

Stay off the roads. There are multiple reports of dangerous road incidents involving accidents with vehicles either being stalled or sliding off the side of the roads. Investigator Quick of Leake County said that Leake county officers are working in the following areas which are extremely dangerous.

Old Walnut Grove Rd -Multiple incidents of vehicles stuck on sides of roads. No injuries reported.

Standing Pine Road – Multiple incidents of vehicles stuck on sides of roads. No injuries reported.

Hwy 487 East and West-Multiple incidents of vehicles stuck on sides of roads.

Hwy 488 East- Multiple incidents of vehicles stuck on sides of roads