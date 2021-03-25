Multiple Trees Down in Leake County

11:05 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hunter Road after calls of someone trespassing.

1:05 pm – Walnut Grove Police, Walnut Grove Fire, and MDOT responded to calls of a tree down across Hwy. 492.

1:10 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a downed tree on Madden Road.

1:11 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a downed tree on Hwy. 488.

2:18 pm – Leake County Deputies and Central Electric Power responded to Lewis Road after calls of a downed tree wrapped in power lines.

2:38 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 43 South due to a domestic disturbance.