5:18 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down blocking the road on Rabbit College Road.

5:32 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Lewis Road.

5:40 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a possible one car accident on Saint Ann Road. No injuries were reported.

11:17 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a one car accident on Hwy. 13 in Lena. No injuries were reported.