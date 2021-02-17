Multiple Vehicle Accident at Edinburg Dollar General

At approximately 8:41am Leake County Deputies were called to the Edinburg Dollar General for an accident between an SUV and 18-wheeler.

When the Deputies reached the location on Hwy. 16 East, they found the SUV in the woods and the 18-wheeler blocking one lane of traffic.

While trying to reach both vehicles and get them out, another 18-wheeler slid and got stuck.

This caused the whole road to be blocked off and impassible.

Edinburg Fire Department was called in to assist blocking off the road.

No injuries were reported.

Hwy. 16 East in this area is very slick and covered in ice. Please remain home and stay safe.

We will continue to update as we receive more details.