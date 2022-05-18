HomeLeakeMultiple Wrecks Wednesday in Leake County

Multiple Wrecks Wednesday in Leake County

by

Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

5:07 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to an area across from the Carthage Fire Department for a disturbance in progress there.

7:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious male near a residence on Crane Road.

10:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a minor two-vehicle accident on the HWY 16 exit ramp at HWY 25. One vehicle rear-ended the other. No injuries were reported.

12:58 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Barnes Volunteers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 North near the Attala County line. No injuries were reported.

