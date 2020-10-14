Murder and Child Neglect in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN C KEEN, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

QWUNTOREZ KIRKLAND, 25, of Philadelphia, Murder, Aggravated Assault on LEO X 4, Fleeing Arrest, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

CLIFTON D MCWILLIAMS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KAYLA MINGO, 26, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEVEN RAY MOORE, 37, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

RICHARD PETTIS, 46, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

LAUREN PUROLL, 35, of Gaylord, MI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600.

SHANNA L RENFRO, 34, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $800, $0.

CHADWICK BARRON ROBERTS, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

KIMBERLY MARIE SEBA, 40, of Forest, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

TYLER SHIMFESSEL, 29, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.

SKARLOTTE SNOW, 50, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

JERRY J SPIVEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL CHARLES TALLEY, 39, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $600.

KIM TOLBERT, 58, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $1,000.