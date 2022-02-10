Home » Local » Murder, and Many Possession Charges, in Neshoba County

Murder, and Many Possession Charges, in Neshoba County

Posted on

NORMA JEAN AINSWORTH, 49, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600, $0.

 

CANDACE LYNN BARTON, 32, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Felony Escape, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $30,000, $600, $50,000, $5,000.

 

CHEROKEE BELL, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JUSTIN BELL, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd,  MHP.  Bond $2,500.

 

WILBURT BROWN, 43, of DeKalb, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Burglary of a Dwelling, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

KEVIN CARTER, 16, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, DENIED, DENIED.

 

JEFFERY COTTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JONATHAN BOBBIE CROCKER, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

ELIZABETH DANIELS, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MONICA JANETTE ELAINE EDWARDS, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bring Contraband into Jail, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TIMOTHY SCOTT FIELD, 35, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

ALAJANDRO FRAZIER, 33, of Conehatta, Petit Larceny, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

ROBERT JOSHUA GRAHAM, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $500.

