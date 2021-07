Murder, and Multiple DUIs, in Attala and Leake Arrests

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 41, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TIMOTHY R BERRY, 61, of Weir, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

TREMAIN R BURKES, 47, of Carthage, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,331, $418, $418.

BRIAN L CARTER, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,900, $1,400, $1,000.

DAVID M CHAMBLEE, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOSI L COMANS, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

TIFFANY C EVERETT, 40, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

TRISTEN M FURRER, 22, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, LCSO. Bond N/A.