Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ROBERT E IVY, 37, of Starkville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

EDISON JEFFERSON, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

SHAWANDA R JONES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

ALEXIS R KENNEDY, 21, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

CALVIN D LEFLORE, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

MARILYN LUCKETT, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $50,000, $50,000, $500, $1,000, $0.

JOMO K MATTISON, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

LEESA G MCBRIDE, 43, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

WILLIE E MCCLENDON, 42, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

DEMONTA L MCGEE, 20, of Kosciusko, 1st Degree Murder, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond $500,000, N/A.

IESHIA L MCGEE, 24, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

KRISTY M MINNICK, 51, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

BRANDON S MOSS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

DEANTRA NANCES, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

TRAVIS S NASH, 39, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.