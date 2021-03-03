Home » Attala » Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBERT E IVY, 37, of Starkville, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

EDISON JEFFERSON, 36, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

 

SHAWANDA R JONES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

ALEXIS R KENNEDY, 21, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

CALVIN D LEFLORE, 41, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

MARILYN LUCKETT, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $50,000, $50,000, $500, $1,000, $0.

 

JOMO K MATTISON, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

LEESA G MCBRIDE, 43, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

WILLIE E MCCLENDON, 42, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DEMONTA L MCGEE, 20, of Kosciusko, 1st Degree Murder, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond $500,000, N/A.

 

IESHIA L MCGEE, 24, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

KRISTY M MINNICK, 51, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

BRANDON S MOSS, 27, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

DEANTRA NANCES, 21, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

TRAVIS S NASH, 39, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, N/A.

