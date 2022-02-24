Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

EDWARD C MCCARTY, 34, of Noxapater, Hold for Other Agency. Bond $0.

MARIO JAMEL MIDDLEBROOKS, 35, of Chattanooga, TN, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

RICHARD RASH, 44, of Union, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $20,000, $0.

BRANDON SHOEMAKE, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CORTAVEUZ SMITH, 23, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRAXTON SULLIVAN, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

AMOS THAMES JR, 39, of Louisville, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

GUY THOMAS JR, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800, $800, $0.

JUSTIN SCOTT TOLBERT, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

ANGELA WHITEHEAD, 30, of Lexington, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on LEO X 2, Reckless Driving, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Improper Passing, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $500, $0, $400, $300, $1,000, $1,500, $0.

ANDREW LYNN WILKINSON, 22, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

CRAWFORD WILLIS JR, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JERITHAN WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, No Insurance. Bond $0, $800, $800.

JAKYNZI WILSON, 22, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempt to Commit an Offense, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

WANDA WILSON, 49, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $0.