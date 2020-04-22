Murder and Other Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

JOSEPH COMANS, 26, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Investigations, Leake County Justice Court.

DEVONTA D DEERING, 25, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct, Leake County Justice Court.

TODD C EDMOND, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Leake County Justice Court.

KENDERIO GILMORE, 26, of Sallis, Murder, Carthage Police Department.

JOSEPH E HARDY, 43, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

JABARI KILBERT, 26, of Sallis, Murder, Carthage Municipal Court.

MATTHEW R LEACH, 30, of McCool, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

ASHLEY B MCKEE, 38, of Water Valley, Warrant (Receiving Stolen Property), Bond Revoked, Attala Circuit Court.

EDWARD E SMITH, 43, of Little Rock, Mississippi, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving with License Suspended, Leake County Justice Court.

WALTER SOLOMAN, 51, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigation, Leake County Justice Court.

DREXLER TANGLE, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct / Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Failure to Comply, Carthage Municipal Court.

RANDAL C THOMPSON, 50, of Carthage, Simple Assault, Leake County Justice Court.