Murder, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Other Leake, Attala Arrests

DEVIN P JOHNSON, 33, of Walnut Grove, First Degree Murder with Deliberate Design, Felony Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Harm, Leake County Circuit Court.

SHAWANDA R JONES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Felony Selling of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Leake County Justice Court.

TEDDY D JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, Leake County Justice Court.

KENRICK L LARGE, 30, of Durant, Felony Possession of Hydrocodone, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Leake County Circuit Court.

DEANDRA M LEFLORE, 19, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Justice Court.

TROY D PICOU, 54, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, no Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Littering, Warrant, Leake County Justice Court.

SAMUEL W PIGG, 33, of Carthage, Warrant – Grand Larceny, Leake County Circuit Court.

SHANON REED, 19, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Leake County Circuit Court.

ANTHONY E ROBINSON, 46, of Lena, Felony Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Leake County Circuit Court.

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Disobeying Traffic Device, Carthage Municipal Court.

CLAIRE J TILLMAN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Following Too Closely, Carthage Municipal Court.

DANIEL C TOWNSEND, 19, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, Leake County Justice Court.

DANNY R WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Carthage Municipal Court.