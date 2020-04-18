Murder and Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

HULAND BOATNER, 41, of Philadelphia, Murder, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

HUMPHERY COLE, 60, of DeKalb, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

THOMAS DORMAN, 64, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault on a Police Officer – Felony, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Philadelphia Police Department.

DEBORAH ANN DYKES, 50, of Carthage, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, Philadelphia Police Department.

JEREMY LYNN FRANKLIN, 37, of Union, Shoplifting < $1,000, Philadelphia Police Department.

ARTHUR H HOLLEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

SAMMY HOLLIDAY, 51, of Union, Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TIMMIE TALBERT IVY, 39, of Little Rock, MS, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KEVIN K JOSH, 23, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st Offense, Open Container Violation, Speeding, No Insurance, Philadelphia Police Department.