Murder and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

AMANDA P STEGALL, 44, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

MATTHEW THOMAS, 58, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, DUI – 1st, No Driver’ License, KPD. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $900.

JARMARION THOMPSON, 17, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, KPD. Bond $200,000.

MATTHEW J UNDERWOOD, 50, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DUSTIN S WAGGONER, 29, of Morton, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 34, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $503.75.

TYANNA WILLIAMS, 29, of Kosciusko, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child X 2, KPD. Bond $1,144.25 X 2.

TYRESE D WINDOM, 24, of Carthage, Speeding, No Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $238, $418, $0.

MARTAVEOUS YOUNG, 31, of Greenwood, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.