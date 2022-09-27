HomeLocalMurder, Drug Trafficking, and Child Molestation in Neshoba Arrests

Murder, Drug Trafficking, and Child Molestation in Neshoba Arrests

MATTHEW T BELL, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

CHARLES LAVELL BROWN, 33, of Meridian, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JESSIE CLAY, 40, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

JENA FAYE CLEMMONS, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.

 

JACAREY CLEMONS, 16, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm on School Property, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED, $600.

 

NATHAN DANIELS, 25, of Philadelphia, Child Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

CORTEZ DAVIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Murder, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACQUELINE KAYE DICKERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

REGINALD C GARDNER, 58, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

NITTAK GIBSON, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER PAUL GIPSON, 36, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DETERIUS M GRIFFIN, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $0.

