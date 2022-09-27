Murder, Drug Trafficking, and Child Molestation in Neshoba Arrests

MATTHEW T BELL, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

CHARLES LAVELL BROWN, 33, of Meridian, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JESSIE CLAY, 40, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

JENA FAYE CLEMMONS, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.

JACAREY CLEMONS, 16, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm on School Property, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED, $600.

NATHAN DANIELS, 25, of Philadelphia, Child Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

CORTEZ DAVIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Murder, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACQUELINE KAYE DICKERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

REGINALD C GARDNER, 58, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

NITTAK GIBSON, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL GIPSON, 36, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DETERIUS M GRIFFIN, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $0.