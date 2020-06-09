Murder, Felony Bad Check, and Other Neshoba Arrests

JAMES CLINT ADAMS, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

RUSSELL ADAMS, 32, of Meridian, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

BRANDON DEWAYNE CHAMBLEE, 33, of Walnut Grove, Disturbing the Peace, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

DUSTIN GLENN, 38, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

DARRELL KING, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

ANGELLA MARIE MONK, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

KRISTINE D RICHARDSON, 30, of Philadelphia, Murder, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

CASEY DIAN RUSSELL, 33, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JUSTUS VANCE, 27, of Carthage, Bad Check – Felony.