Music and Motors Fest Announces Winners **PICTURES**

The Guitar Academy on the square in downtown Kosciusko held its first annual Music & Motors Fest on October 15th and 16th. There was a cruise in with live music on the night of Friday the 15th and a car show the morning of Saturday the 16th. Lots of pictures from the event as well as winners announced below.

The square in downtown Kosciusko looked beautiful all lit up and lined with antique trucks and cars Friday night.



Fun was had by all at Music & Motors Fest car show Saturday.



There were beautiful vintage guitars on display.



Winners Announced!!

CARS

1st place – 1957 Chevy Bel-Aire owned by Bob & Marilyn Scott of Kosciusko

2nd place – 1955 Chevy 150 owned by James Greene of Kosciusko

3rd place – 1968 Chevy Camaro SS owned by Debbie Nail of Kosciusko



TRUCKS

1st place – 1955 Ford F-100 owned by John Walker of Coila

2nd place – 1948 Chevy Panel Truck owned by Ralph & Brenda Self of Kosciusko

3rd place – 1966 Ford F-100 owned by Jerry Ferguson of Greenwood



MOTORCYCLES

1st place – 1698 Triumph Daytona owned by Johnny Boswell of Kosciusko

2nd place – 2017 Triumph Bobber owned by Johnny Boswell of Kosciusko

3rd place – 2014 Harley Street Glide owned by Keith Scott of Carthage



MAYOR’S CHOICE

1936 Ford Truck owned by Bubba Scott of Kosciusko (Logan Scott pictured)



BEST OF SHOW

1957 Ford F-100 owned by Sam & Kathy Blanton of Kosciusko

