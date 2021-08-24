MVA near Police Station

3:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had wrecked and was overturned on Pleasant Grove Road. No injuries were reported.

4:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Collier Street when they received reports of a vehicle that was broken into.

7:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received calls reporting a suspicious individual in a vehicle riding around and causing a disturbance on Live Oak Road.

11:36 a.m. – Carthage Police dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the traffic light at the intersection of West Main Street and Highway 35. No injuries were reported.