Nabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons

You’ve probably heard the phrase “If you see something, say something”. Two people in Lena did just that on New Year’s Eve when they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighbor’s home on Hwy 13 near Piggtown Rd.

Constable Goodman along with Leake Deputies detained the individuals in the vehicle on Hwy 13 near Hwy 487. The passenger, identified as Walter Solomon, reportedly attempted to flee when officers pulled the vehicle over but was detained. The driver was identified as Sulinda Johnson.

Two power saws were found in the vehicle and were determined to have been taken from the residence the neighbors spotted the vehicle leaving.

Solomon was taken to Leake County Correctional Facility and charged with: burglary – breaking and entering dwelling house and 2 counts larceny, petit.

Johnson was taken to Leake County Correctional Facility and charged with: conspiracy – to commit a crime, falsely indict; no drivers license; and no insurance.