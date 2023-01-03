HomeLeakeNabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons

Nabbed for Stealing in Lena after a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Persons

by

You’ve probably heard the phrase “If you see something, say something”.  Two people in Lena did just that on New Year’s Eve when they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighbor’s home on Hwy 13 near Piggtown Rd.

Constable Goodman along with Leake Deputies detained the individuals in the vehicle on Hwy 13 near Hwy 487.  The passenger, identified as Walter Solomon, reportedly attempted to flee when officers pulled the vehicle over but was detained.  The driver was identified as Sulinda Johnson.

Two power saws were found in the vehicle and were determined to have been taken from the residence the neighbors spotted the vehicle leaving.

Solomon was taken to Leake County Correctional Facility and charged with: burglary – breaking and entering dwelling house and 2 counts larceny, petit.

Walter Solomon

Johnson was taken to Leake County Correctional Facility and charged with: conspiracy – to commit a crime, falsely indict; no drivers license; and no insurance.

Sulinda Johnson

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Domestic Disturbance Near Lena and Wreck on 16

Early Morning Truck Trailer Fire in Lena Area

Minor Crash, Shots Fired, and Racing Reported in Leake

Wednesday in Leake: Several Small Fires Reported

Several Disturbances Reported in Leake

Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake