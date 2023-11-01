Narcotics Search Warrant Results in Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs

HomeAttalaNarcotics Search Warrant Results in Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office along with Kosciusko Police Department, Leake County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department, and MS Bureau of Investigation served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Peeler St. on the afternoon of November 1, 2023.

The search brought forth a large amount of narcotics, some cash, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Terrance Kern, a 35-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested and transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.  Kern has been charged with 2 counts of trafficking narcotics, 1 count possession of cocaine, 2 counts of possession of firearm by a felon.

Attala County Sheriff, Tim Nail extends his gratitude to every law enforcement agency that assisted ACSO in conducting this search warrant.

