Natchez Trace Festival Schedule of Events

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is happening in downtown Kosciusko Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30.
See the complete schedule below
Friday, April 29
- 5:45 pm – Moomba Kids’ Fun Zone
- 6:30 pm – Competition Karaoke
- 9:15 pm – Fireworks Show
Saturday, April 30
- 8:00 am – Trace Rider Invitational Bike Ride
- 8:00 am – Gasoline Alley
- 8:30 am – Live Musical Entertainment (Attala County Courthouse lawn)
- 9:00 am – Moomba Kids’ Fun Zone
- 9:00 am – Petting Zoo (Choate’s Stand Park)
For more information on the Natchez Trace Festival, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.