Natchez Trace Parkway bans campfires

The Natchez Trace Parkway is banning campfires in Mississippi, effective immediately, due to the statewide burn ban implemented by Governor Tate Reeves. This ban includes the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs, Jeff Busby and at designated bicycle campgrounds in Mississippi. This ban will be rescinded after the statewide ban is lifted.

Charcoal grills and cook stoves are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles. Grills and cook stoves should be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the site. Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels, and must ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly. Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.

Please visit the Natchez Trace Parkway website to get the latest status on park fire restrictions: www.nps.gov/natr. To report a wildfire along the Parkway, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911.

For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Division, please visit http://www.nps.gov/natr/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm.