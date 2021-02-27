Natchez Trace Parkway Detour Continues in Our Area

The Natchez Trace Parkway is still closed from Milepost 115 to Milepost 135 near Canton, MS. A detour is in place as construction crews bring in heavy equipment to remove storm debris from the area including the roadside. Work was delayed due to last week’s weather event. Work is expected to continue for another month. See detour direction below and webpage for updates. https://www.nps.gov/natr/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

Southbound Turn By Turn Directions: Exit Parkway at Milepost 134.9 (exit ramp is on the RIGHT)

LEFT At bottom of ramp onto MS-16 West Travel on MS-16 West for 18.3 miles

At bottom of ramp onto MS-16 West LEFT onto MS-43 South Travel on MS-43 South for 6.9 miles

onto MS-43 South RIGHT onto ramp leading to Natchez Trace Parkway South

onto ramp leading to Natchez Trace Parkway South LEFT at top of ramp to continue south on the Parkway Northbound Turn by Turn Directions: Exit Parkway at MS-43 Exit at Milepost 114.6 (exit on your RIGHT)

RIGHT at bottom of ramp onto MS-43 North Travel on MS-43 North for 6.9 miles

at bottom of ramp onto MS-43 North RIGHT onto MS-16 East Travel on MS-16 West for 18.4 miles

onto MS-16 East RIGHT onto ramp leading to Natchez Trace Parkway North

onto ramp leading to Natchez Trace Parkway North RIGHT at top of ramp to continue north on the Parkway