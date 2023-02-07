Natchez Trace Parkway releases 2022 law enforcement statistics

TUPELO, MS—National Park Service park rangers made 8,557 traffic stops on Natchez Trace Parkway last year. The traffic stops resulted in 6,428 citations and 266 arrests.

The majority of arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The second most common reason was for warrants issued by other agencies and third was for drug possession charges.

“These numbers reflect the hard work and dedication of the parkway’s rangers to keep the public and park employees safe,” said Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala. “Drivers are reminded to observe posted speed limits, watch for employees at work and cyclists, and avoid distraction.”

Additionally, park rangers responded to 260 motor vehicle crashes along the 444-mile parkway. While most crashes involved little or no injuries, two resulted in loss of human life.

Money generated from fines for tickets and arrests made by National Park Service rangers go to the Federal Crime Victim Compensation fund, not the Natchez Trace Parkway.

