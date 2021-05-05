National Day of Prayer Mississippi Tomorrow at Coliseum

The Nation Day of Prayer is tomorrow. This year’s state event will be hosted at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Commissioner Andy Gipson said “With a sense of urgency, people seem to ask me every day, “What can we do for America?” I believe the best thing we can do for America is to PRAY for America. You are invited to do just that, as for the first time we are excited to host The National Day of Prayer at the Mississippi Coliseum.” The event is from 11:00am-1:00pm. Governor Reeves is expected to open the event. All is open to the public.