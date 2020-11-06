Neshoba-17 People Arrested in Connection with Lengthy Narcotics Investigation

From The Desk Of Sheriff Eric Clark

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, members of the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 17 people in connection with a lengthy narcotics investigation in Neshoba County. The investigation started with information gathered by law enforcement officials from concerned citizens in their communities. The initial arrests were based on Warrants from Neshoba County Justice Court.

These Agencies are constantly working to rid our communities of illegal drugs and drug activity. If you have any information concerning criminal activity, call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485 TIPS (8477).

Those arrested included:

Alexander Davis

3-Counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Aggravated Drug Trafficking by possessing more than 200 grams of Methamphetamine

Possession of Spice

Tamara Dolen-Fulton

1-count Sale of Suboxone

David Clay Jr.

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Eric Pope

2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Jamie Cameron

2-counts Sale of Percocets

Jefferson Williamson

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kenny Shell

2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Lawilliam Clemons

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

1-count of Poss. of Methamphetamine

Linda Clemons

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Madison Crocker

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Marquail Finley

3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Tywanda Norton

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Antwan Moore

1-count Sale of Methamphetamine

2–counts Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Enoch Scott

3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Providing False Information

Evie Pullin

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dawaskai Anderson

2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine

1-count Possession of Methamphetamine

Lori Jane Lucas