Neshoba-17 People Arrested in Connection with Lengthy Narcotics Investigation

From The Desk Of Sheriff Eric Clark
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, members of the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested 17 people in connection with a lengthy narcotics investigation in Neshoba County. The investigation started with information gathered by law enforcement officials from concerned citizens in their communities. The initial arrests were based on Warrants from Neshoba County Justice Court.
These Agencies are constantly working to rid our communities of illegal drugs and drug activity. If you have any information concerning criminal activity, call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485 TIPS (8477).
Those arrested included:
Alexander Davis
- 3-Counts Sale of Methamphetamine
- Aggravated Drug Trafficking by possessing more than 200 grams of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Spice
Tamara Dolen-Fulton
- 1-count Sale of Suboxone
David Clay Jr.
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
Eric Pope
- 2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Jamie Cameron
- 2-counts Sale of Percocets
Jefferson Williamson
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kenny Shell
- 2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Lawilliam Clemons
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- 1-count of Poss. of Methamphetamine
Linda Clemons
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
Madison Crocker
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
Marquail Finley
- 3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
Tywanda Norton
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
Antwan Moore
- 1-count Sale of Methamphetamine
- 2–counts Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Enoch Scott
- 3-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Providing False Information
Evie Pullin
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dawaskai Anderson
- 2-counts Sale of Methamphetamine
- 1-count Possession of Methamphetamine
Lori Jane Lucas
- Possession of Marijuana