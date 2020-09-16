Neshoba: 3 Arrested In Neshoba Polaris 4-wheeler Theft

From The Desk of The Neshoba Sheriff’s Office

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest 3 people in connection with the theft of a black and silver, Polaris 800, 4-wheeler. The 4-wheeler was taken on August 24th from a small engine repair shop off Road 343 in Neshoba County.

Michael Blaine Gill of 1665 County Road 1, Gallion, AL 36742.

Travis Allen James Jr. of 6948 HWY 488, Carthage, MS 39051

Joshua Wilkerson of 1110 Gomillian Road, Walnut Grove, MS 39189

Gill was picked up in Linden Alabama on a separate offense. Gill waived extradition, before being transported back to Neshoba County Detention Center for questioning.

All 3 have been charged with Grand Larceny and placed on a $7,500 bond.

Any information on crimes or stolen property should be forwarded to 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at (855) 485-8477.