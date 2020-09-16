Neshoba: 3 Arrested In Neshoba Polaris 4-wheeler Theft

From The Desk of The Neshoba Sheriff’s Office
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest 3 people in connection with the theft of a black and silver, Polaris 800, 4-wheeler. The 4-wheeler was taken on August 24th from a small engine repair shop off Road 343 in Neshoba County.
- Michael Blaine Gill of 1665 County Road 1, Gallion, AL 36742.
- Travis Allen James Jr. of 6948 HWY 488, Carthage, MS 39051
- Joshua Wilkerson of 1110 Gomillian Road, Walnut Grove, MS 39189
Gill was picked up in Linden Alabama on a separate offense. Gill waived extradition, before being transported back to Neshoba County Detention Center for questioning.
All 3 have been charged with Grand Larceny and placed on a $7,500 bond.
Any information on crimes or stolen property should be forwarded to 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at (855) 485-8477.