Neshoba and Leake Law Enforcement Work Together To Return Stolen Property

From the Desk of The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies with the assistance of Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson, recovered stolen property. The combined effort between both departments led to the recovery of a black and silver, Polaris 800, 4-wheeler. The item was recovered on Cedar Hill Loop Road in Leake County. The 4-wheeler was taken on August 24th from a small engine repair shop off Road 343 in Neshoba County.

Thank you, Judge Spears for going to the office during the middle of the night to ensure a warrant was issued for the violator. A fine example of teams working together to provide a safer place for Neshoba Countians to live.

Any information on crimes or stolen property should be forwarded to 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at (855) 485-8477.