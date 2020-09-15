Neshoba: Body Found On Tribal Land In Pearl River Community

Misty D. Brescia from the Office of Public Information for MBCI has released the following information. “A body was discovered on Tribal lands in the Pearl River community (Neshoba County) yesterday, September 14, 2020. The body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy. Choctaw Police Department is investigating this death, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrived to assist. No further information is currently available due to the ongoing investigation.”

