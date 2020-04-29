Neshoba Cases Triple, Becomes HOT SPOT

Neshoba is now a HOT SPOT. Cases have increased from 55 to 169 in ten days, according to Tim Moore of The Philadelphia-Neshoba-Choctaw Covid-19 Task Force. “We continue to ask for adherence by our citizens to the regulations set forth by the (CDC) and Mississippi Dept of Health in simple, preventive measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to prevent transmission. With that, the Task Force supports Mayor James Young’s Executive Order No. 1(as modified)requiring masks to be worn when entering any business, and further, that said business’s employees follow the same requirement when dealing in close contact with customers or other employees.”

*****The Task Force understands and holds humbly the right of an individual’s personal liberties and the intervention of government upon those personal liberties. During these unstable times,

however, please allow yourself to step back, be calm and exercise simple measures that in a spirit

of community safety and well-being will protect you, your family and your fellow Neshoba

County citizens.