Neshoba Central Announces Jarquez Hunter Signing with Auburn

Neshoba Central’s Jarquez Hunter signed with Auburn University to further his football career as a War Eagle. Jarquez will be a 2021 graduate of Neshoba Central and has been a 4-year starter for the Rocket football team. He is the son of Kenshay Hunter and Kenyatta Ragsdale.

1st row: Kenshay Hunter, Jarquez Hunter & Kenyatta Ragsdale

2nd row: Jacob Johnson, Kip Fulton, Dareyl Carter, Brian Anderson, Shannon Ruffin, Head Coach Patrick Schoolar, Curtis Blackburn, & David Huffman.

photo and source) Neshoba Central