Neshoba Central football promotes defensive coordinator to head coach

PHILADELPHIA, MS – Neshoba Central High School proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Shannon Ruffin as the Head Football Coach, marking an exciting chapter for the Rockets’ football program.

Coach Ruffin brings a wealth of experience and a stellar track record to his new role. Currently serving as the Defensive Coordinator at Neshoba Central High School, he has been an integral part of the coaching staff since 2014. His dedication and leadership has contributed significantly to the success of the football program, culminating in the team’s impressive achievements, including the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Region 2-5A title.

Apart from his coaching responsibilities, Mr. Ruffin has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to education. As the 2015-2016 Neshoba Central High School Teacher of the Year and two-time recipient of the Region 2-5A Staff of the Year award in 2019 and 2021, he exemplifies excellence both in the classroom and on the field.

Notable highlights of Coach Ruffin’s coaching career include his roles as the Head Junior High Girls Basketball and Head Track and Field Coach, showcasing his versatility and commitment to fostering a well-rounded athletic program. In 2021, he had the honor of being selected as the Magnolia Allstar Defensive Coordinator, followed by the prestigious role of MAC Bernard Blackwell North Allstar Football Coach in 2022.

His coaching philosophy goes beyond the game, as he actively identifies the needs of individual students, working tirelessly to help each child develop to their fullest potential. Coach Ruffin’s dedication to creating an engaging and supportive learning environment has earned him the respect and admiration of students, colleagues, and the broader community.

Prior to his tenure at Neshoba Central High School, Coach Ruffin served as a Science teacher and Assistant Football Coach at Kemper County High School, Assistant Football Coach at Newton High School, and Interim Head Football & Head Boys Track & Field Coach at Holmes County School District/J.J. McClain High School.

With an impressive educational background, Coach Ruffin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Coaching and Sports Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of West Alabama, and is currently pursuing an Educational Doctorate at the University of Phoenix.

Coach Ruffin has been happily married to Felicia Ruffin for 24 years. They have 5 children, Cayman (Shantae), Shantasia, Elijah, Zachariah, and Shanna. They also have 2 grandchildren, Ezekiel and Jayden.

Neshoba Central High School looks forward to the continued success and growth under Coach Shannon Ruffin’s leadership as the new Head Football Coach. His passion for education, commitment to athletic excellence, and proven leadership make him an invaluable asset to the Rocket family.