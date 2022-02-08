Neshoba Central High School Cheerleaders ranked 4th in NATION

photo by Neshoba County School District neshobacentral.com

Neshoba Central High School Cheerleaders placed in the TOP FIVE in the nation at the National Cheerleaders Association’s High School Cheerleading Championship for the 4th year in a row recently. The squad placed 4th this year in the NCA High School Cheerleading Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Randy Bell Spoke about this with Coach Morrow on the MaxxSouth Broadband News & Weather Center this morning. Here’s some the audio from that.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/4q76v3k4scgr86l/Randy%20Bell%20Talks%20Neshoba%20Central%20Varsity%20Cheerleading%202022.mp3

According to neshobacentral.com –

“We struggled more than ever in a competition on the first day,” said Coach Nikki Morrow. “Our timing was off. We fell. If it had been a practice, we would have stopped and refocused.”

Morrow called a team meeting the morning before the second round.

“We knew we couldn’t get first place,” she said. “I told them they had two options. They could cower down and give up or go and do their best and prove to themselves that they can hit their routine.”

The squad had a great performance afterwards, with scores moving up in every category.

The overall winning team scored 96.96 while Neshoba scored 94.97.

“We scored tremendously better the second day,” Morrow said.

The squad was also a nominee for the “Go Be Great” award which was based on community service for their Rocket Dollar Drive fundraiser for Batson Children’s Hospital.

The Neshoba squad also received the Cheer Showmanship Award presented by the judges to an outstanding squad in all areas including jumps, motions, voice, dance and stunting.

Morrow was really pleased overall with the girls’ performance.

“I think it was just their nerves the first day,” she said. “They work so hard all year and only get one chance at it. It’s still a young squad. They stepped up. They were going to do it to prove to themselves that they can finish what they started. To me it showed a lot of character in every one of them.”

Morrow said the competition was as hard for her as it was for the squad.

“It’s always hard for me when they don’t meet the potential they have for themselves,” she said. “It’s hard to hit a routine knowing you are down. It was great to see that much character in my girls. It made a lasting impact on me for sure.”