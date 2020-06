Neshoba Central High School held its second night of graduation Thursday evening.

Around 70 students participated in the ceremony on the football field. Speeches from seniors and administration were given.

Each graduate was given 12 tickets for family and friends to attend and watch from the stands. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 rockets graduation was split into three nights. The ceremonies will conclude tomorrow night.

The ceremony is being livestreamed on Facebook for those not able to attend.