Neshoba Central’s Christian Collins Signs with William Carey University

Neshoba Central’s Christian Collins has signed with William Carey University to further his career in soccer. Christian will be a 2021 graduate of Neshoba Central. He is the son of Jennifer Collins.

1st Row: His grandfather, Joey Boler, his mom, Jennifer Collins, Christian, his Aunt Glenda Boler.

2nd Row: Brent Pouncey, Assistant Principal, Dana McLain, Assistant Principal, Coach Katlyn Duke, his brother, Logan Collins, Coach Jared Lee, Principal Jason Gentry, Tommy Holland, Athletic Director, Lashon Horne, Assistant Principal.

courtesy) Neshoba Central