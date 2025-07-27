Big Deals!
Neshoba Co. Fair Political Speaking is Wednesday and Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Political speaking at Founder’s Dquare at the Neshoba County Fair is Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Though this year is not considered consequential for statewide elections, several of the speakers have political spirations.

The schedule is as follows, according to Neshobacountyfair.org.

Wednesday’s apeaking includes state Rep. Scott Bounds at 9:50 a.m.; Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney at 10; U.S. Rep. Michael Guest at 10:10; Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson at 10:20; Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann at 10:30.

Thursday’s speakers include State Supreme Court Justice Jenifer Branning at 9 a.m.; Public Service Commissioner DeKeither Stamps at 9:30; State Treasurer David McRae at 9:40; Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons at 9:50; Sec. of State Michael Watson at 10; Atty. Gen. Lynn Fitch at 10:10; Miss. Speaker of the House Jason White at 10:20 and Gov. Tate Reeves at 10:30.

 

