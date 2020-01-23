Neshoba Co. investigation leads to large stash of stolen items-VIDEO

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged two suspects for stealing a trailer from a local church, last week. Now one of those two suspects is facing yet another charge in a separate investigation.

Josh Quintana is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after deputies found a load of stolen property at Quintana’s house while investigating the stolen trailer. The property has been claimed and included fishing waders, tools with toolboxes, record players and more. Sheriff Eric Clark said thievery in Neshoba County will not be tolerated.

“We’ve got a group of deputies that are working really really hard. Investigators are questioning people daily. We are not going to tolerate the thievery, the thefts, the little drug ring that’s running around. I just want to send a message to them that we are serious,” said Sheriff Clark.

Clark said more arrests and charges are possible in this case.