Neshoba Co. man charged with attempted murder of brother

A Neshoba County man is charged with the attempted murder of his brother.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Bryant Grays allegedly shot his brother with a 20- gauge sawed off shot gun, following a family dispute inside a residence in the Good Hope community, Wednesday.

Sheriff Clark said deputies arrived on the scene in minutes to find a man armed with a shotgun in the drive. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies learned from the victim and other family members present that three shots were fired, two from inside the house and one from outside that went through a window of the kids’ room.

Along with attempted murder, Gray is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His brother was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.