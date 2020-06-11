Neshoba Co. reporting third highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi

Since June 8, Neshoba County has reported 49 new positive cases of coronavirus.

With 821 cases, Neshoba County has the third most confirmed cases in the state, officially passing Lauderdale County at 795 cases.

Of those 821 cases in Neshoba County, 68 are long term care cases.



Also, Neshoba County is reporting the second highest number of deaths in the state, with 49. Lauderdale County has the highest at 74.

As testing has increased in the county so has the number of positive cases. For now, you are still supposed to be wearing a protective face covering when out in public and maintain six feet of distance from others.