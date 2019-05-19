Neshoba Co. store robbed, suspect tackled by citizens

Investigators in Neshoba County say an armed robbery took place around noon Sunday and the suspect is already in custody.

Investigator Kevin Baysinger says a man entered the Dixon Express Lane on Highway 21 around 12:00 p.m. with a gun and a mask. He says the man robbed the store using the pistol before running out.

Investigators say the store clerk ran out after the suspect yelling that he had robbed the store.

Baysinger says a bystander, identified as Gordon Adkins, a former law officer, saw this happening and ran after the masked man and tackled him.

Authorities say the suspect was held down until deputies could arrive.

“We had an armed robbery at the Dixon Express Lane around noon today. Thanks to the heroic efforts of Gordon Adkins and Leon Wesley the suspect was taken into custody without incident,” said Baysinger.

That armed robbery suspect that was masked and had the gun has been identified as Alexander Davis Jr. The 21-year-old is facing at least one charge of armed robbery. He is currently in the Neshoba County Jail.