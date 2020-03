Neshoba – Neshoba General Hospital completed the first round of Covid-19 tele screening today. “47 people were screened and only 1 met criteria for testing. We have tested a total of 17 people in our medical facilities with NO positives in Neshoba County yet,” according to Annette Watkins, Neshoba General Hospital spokesperson. It takes approximately 5-7 days for the results to be returned. Testing will continue and we will update as soon as possible.