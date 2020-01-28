Neshoba County 4H – Wood Science Club

Neshoba County 4H has started a Wood Science Club for youth ages 12-15 who would like to learn the basics of woodworking. Local volunteers are donating tools, time, and wisdom to safely teach our youth the joy and fulfillment of the craft. Participants will learn shop safety along with a wealth of other skills and woodworking techniques. The cost to join is only $25. Parents of children interested in joining need to attend the registration meeting at the Depot on Tuesday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. During this meeting you will learn the profitability of joining 4H as well as all the details associated with joining this particular club. For questions please contact the Neshoba County Extension Office at 601-565-4011.